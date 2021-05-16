$88.52 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report sales of $88.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.40 million. Yext posted sales of $85.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Yext by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.88 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

