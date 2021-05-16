$985.99 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce sales of $985.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $951.10 million. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NYSE:EAT opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

