Aave Price Hits $498.33 on Top Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $498.33 or 0.01130167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $6.35 billion and $912.17 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00085903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,715.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00115244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00062011 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,751,004 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.