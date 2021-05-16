AAX Token Market Cap Hits $7.50 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $522,868.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.96 or 0.01127927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

