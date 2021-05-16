AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

