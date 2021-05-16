Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,046 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 291,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 358,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.