Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 208,722 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 824,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $218,394,000 after acquiring an additional 257,180 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

