Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Geneva Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after buying an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.31 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

