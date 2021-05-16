Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,402 ($18.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,557.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,452.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,515.15. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

