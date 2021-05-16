ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $476.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the highest is $488.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $366.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $921.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.