Achain Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Achain has a total market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

