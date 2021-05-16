Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

