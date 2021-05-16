ACoconut Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $161,452.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077462 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.