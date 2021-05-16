Actinium (ACM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,884.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $42,884.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001292 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,102,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

