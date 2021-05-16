Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.12 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $34,492.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,119,650 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

