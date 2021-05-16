Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

