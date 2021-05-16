AdEx Achieves Market Cap of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

