Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106,222 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $167,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $486.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.53 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

