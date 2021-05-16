Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $12.40 on Friday, hitting $486.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.97 and its 200-day moving average is $479.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.53 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

