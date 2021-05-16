Adshares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $86,579.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $86,579.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00035163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009376 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,879 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

