Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to announce sales of $285.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.