adToken Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,925.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01082420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00113801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062863 BTC.

About adToken

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

