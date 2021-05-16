aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $194.50 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $194.50 million and approximately $29.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.