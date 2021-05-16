AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of AeroVironment worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AeroVironment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 234,125 shares of company stock worth $26,597,858. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVAV opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.41. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

