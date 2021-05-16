Aeryus Price Up 770.1% This Week (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 871.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Aeryus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aeryus has traded 770.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $595,570.48 and $32.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00105775 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.80 or 0.00821688 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

AER is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars.

