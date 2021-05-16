Aeternity Price Tops $0.32 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $106.28 million and $20.64 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00759434 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018956 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,606,611 coins and its circulating supply is 336,785,668 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.