AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

