Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $36,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 230,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $131.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

