Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

ADC opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

