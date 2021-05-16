Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 70,250 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 431.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,250 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 461,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,657. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

