Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. 3,234,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

