Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 930.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Sachem Capital worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. 164,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

