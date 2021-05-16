Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,674. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.