Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,674. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

