Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 21,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $277.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

