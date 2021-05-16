AidCoin (AID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $20,592.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.13 or 0.01131784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00062807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00114762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

About AidCoin

AID is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

