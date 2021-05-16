Aigang Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Aigang has a total market cap of $103,097.97 and $297.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.01126778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00116278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00062389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

