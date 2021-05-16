AIOZ Network Price Down 38.6% Over Last Week (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $38.18 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01069306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00113286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00062407 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,752,386 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

