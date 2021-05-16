Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,938 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,276 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.16. 1,257,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

