Akash Network (AKT) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00010607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $284.00 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00088848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00478354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00227279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.97 or 0.01172503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00040727 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 136,559,913 coins and its circulating supply is 58,570,993 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

