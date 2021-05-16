Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.57 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00563272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00193964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00266113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014597 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004135 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

