Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $761.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00076388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00331651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005820 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,519,795,761 coins and its circulating supply is 3,040,538,220 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

