Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.49

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.54 billion and approximately $898.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00079263 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00338301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,518,744,698 coins and its circulating supply is 3,039,737,195 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

