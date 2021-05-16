Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $32.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.67 billion to $33.51 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $143.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.00 billion to $185.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

