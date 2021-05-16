Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

