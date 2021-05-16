Alien Worlds Trading 41.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $308.86 million and $65.00 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,173,237,068 coins and its circulating supply is 885,754,156 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

