All Sports (SOC) Trading 67.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $51.09 million and $48.66 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.