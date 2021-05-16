Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) vs. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Critical Comparison

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57% Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23%

This table compares Allison Transmission and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.85 $604.00 million $4.86 9.38 Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.94 $89.57 million $3.85 24.06

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Allison Transmission is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patrick Industries pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allison Transmission has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Allison Transmission is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allison Transmission and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 1 5 1 0 2.00 Patrick Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80

Allison Transmission presently has a consensus target price of $44.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $79.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Patrick Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

