Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 300.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

ALNY opened at $135.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

