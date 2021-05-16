Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Capitalization Hits $11.51 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

