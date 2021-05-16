Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $1.83 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $521.54 million and approximately $70.12 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00482553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087092 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

